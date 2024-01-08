The No. 2 Washington Huskies (14-0) are the underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+4.5), in this year's College Football Playoff National Championship, where they will meet the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines (14-0) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, starting at 7:30 PM ET on January 8, 2024, live on ESPN. The over/under is set at 56.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Michigan vs. Washington matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Michigan vs. Washington Game Info

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

Michigan vs. Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Michigan vs. Washington Betting Trends

Michigan is 8-5-0 ATS this season.

The Wolverines have covered the spread six times this season (6-5 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.

Washington has covered seven times in 14 games with a spread this year.

The Huskies have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Michigan & Washington 2023 Futures Odds

Michigan To Win the National Champ. -184 Bet $184 to win $100 Washington To Win the National Champ. +200 Bet $100 to win $200

