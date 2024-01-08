Which team is going to come out on top on Monday, January 8, when the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines and No. 2 Washington Huskies square off at 7:30 PM? Our projection system sides with the Wolverines. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Michigan vs. Washington Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Michigan (-4.5) Under (56.5) Michigan 30, Washington 24

Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Wolverines a 67.7% chance to win.

The Wolverines' record against the spread is 8-5-0.

Michigan has an ATS record of 6-5 when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.

This year, eight of the Wolverines' 13 games have gone over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 56.5 points, 8.9 more than the average point total for Michigan games this season.

Washington Betting Info (2023)

The Huskies have a 37.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Huskies have a 7-6-1 record against the spread this season.

In games it has played as at least 4.5-point underdogs this season, Washington is 1-0 against the spread.

Huskies games have gone over the point total in seven out of 14 opportunities (50%).

The average point total for Washington this year is 5.8 points higher than this game's over/under.

Wolverines vs. Huskies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Michigan 36 10.2 27 20 26 0 Washington 37.6 24.1 34 31 37.6 25.2

