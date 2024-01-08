Monday's contest between the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (5-8) and Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-13) going head-to-head at Harrison HPER Complex has a projected final score of 67-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Bulldogs, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 6:30 PM ET on January 8.

In their last time out, the Delta Devils lost 57-54 to Alabama State on Saturday.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Harrison HPER Complex in Itta Bena, Mississippi

Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama A&M 67, Mississippi Valley State 62

Other SWAC Predictions

Mississippi Valley State Schedule Analysis

The Delta Devils picked up their best win of the season on November 16, when they beat the McNeese Cowgirls, who rank No. 358 in our computer rankings, 85-82.

The Delta Devils have seven losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, the most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Delta Devils are 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 30th-most defeats.

Mississippi Valley State Leaders

Sh'Diamond McKnight: 13.6 PTS, 2.9 STL, 34.5 FG%, 25 3PT% (17-for-68)

13.6 PTS, 2.9 STL, 34.5 FG%, 25 3PT% (17-for-68) Jaylia Reed: 7.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 25.8 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (20-for-88)

7.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 25.8 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (20-for-88) Amberly Brown: 5.4 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 25.2 FG%

5.4 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 25.2 FG% Lizzie Walker: 4 PTS, 28.8 FG%

4 PTS, 28.8 FG% Leah Turner: 4.5 PTS, 32.9 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (12-for-38)

Mississippi Valley State Performance Insights

The Delta Devils have a -491 scoring differential, falling short by 35.0 points per game. They're putting up 49.4 points per game to rank 355th in college basketball and are allowing 84.4 per outing to rank 357th in college basketball.

