Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama A&M January 8 Tickets & Start Time
The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-12, 0-0 SWAC) face the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-11, 0-0 SWAC) in a clash of SWAC squads at 8:30 PM ET on Monday. The game airs on YouTube.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama A&M Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, January 8
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: YouTube
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Mississippi Valley State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Mississippi Valley State Players to Watch
- Rayquan Brown: 15.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Donovan Sanders: 9.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Arecko Gipson: 9.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Danny Washington: 3.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Walter Hamilton: 2.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Alabama A&M Players to Watch
- Dailin Smith: 14.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Caleb Blackwell: 5.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Jayland Randall: 6.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Omari Peek-Green: 7.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chad Moodie: 4.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama A&M Stat Comparison
|Mississippi Valley State Rank
|Mississippi Valley State AVG
|Alabama A&M AVG
|Alabama A&M Rank
|363rd
|48.8
|Points Scored
|69.8
|288th
|359th
|84.3
|Points Allowed
|87.8
|361st
|363rd
|28
|Rebounds
|34.5
|265th
|282nd
|7.8
|Off. Rebounds
|10.1
|110th
|363rd
|3.3
|3pt Made
|4
|359th
|363rd
|7.3
|Assists
|9.8
|348th
|356th
|15.2
|Turnovers
|15
|351st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.