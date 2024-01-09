Tuesday's game that pits the Seton Hall Pirates (10-5) versus the No. 19 Marquette Golden Eagles (13-2) at Walsh Gymnasium should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 66-63 in favor of Seton Hall. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM ET on January 9.

The Pirates came out on top in their most recent game 64-50 against Butler on Saturday.

In their most recent matchup on Saturday, the Pirates claimed a 64-50 victory over Butler. The Golden Eagles came out on top in their most recent outing 81-52 against Xavier on Saturday. In the victory, Savannah Catalon paced the Pirates with 17 points. In the Golden Eagles' win, Mackenzie Hare led the team with 19 points (adding three rebounds and three assists).

Seton Hall vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Walsh Gymnasium in South Orange, New Jersey

Walsh Gymnasium in South Orange, New Jersey How to Watch on TV: FOX Sports 1

FOX Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Seton Hall vs. Marquette Score Prediction

Prediction: Seton Hall 66, Marquette 63

Seton Hall Schedule Analysis

Against the UNLV Rebels, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Pirates captured their signature win of the season on December 16, an 84-54 home victory.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Pirates are 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 31st-most wins.

Seton Hall has three wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in the country.

Seton Hall 2023-24 Best Wins

84-54 at home over UNLV (No. 28) on December 16

68-57 over East Carolina (No. 76) on November 22

57-49 on the road over Georgetown (No. 88) on December 20

64-50 on the road over Butler (No. 128) on January 6

82-63 at home over Rutgers (No. 147) on November 15

Marquette Schedule Analysis

The Golden Eagles took down the No. 21-ranked Creighton Bluejays, 76-70, on December 13, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

The Golden Eagles have two wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 15th-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Marquette is 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 31st-most wins.

Marquette has six wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 47th-most in the nation.

Marquette 2023-24 Best Wins

76-70 at home over Creighton (No. 21/AP Poll) on December 13

74-58 over Arkansas (No. 47) on November 25

73-65 over Boston College (No. 85) on November 24

71-67 at home over Illinois (No. 94) on November 11

64-62 on the road over Illinois State (No. 126) on December 10

Seton Hall Leaders

Azana Baines: 15.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.1 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)

15.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.1 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31) Amari Wright: 5.6 PTS, 6.1 AST, 2.6 STL, 46.8 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

5.6 PTS, 6.1 AST, 2.6 STL, 46.8 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Micah Gray: 13.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.1 FG%, 33.0 3PT% (34-for-103)

13.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.1 FG%, 33.0 3PT% (34-for-103) A'Jah Davis: 6.0 PTS, 50.6 FG%

6.0 PTS, 50.6 FG% Catalon: 5.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.2 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23)

Marquette Leaders

Liza Karlen: 16.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.1 BLK, 51.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

16.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.1 BLK, 51.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22) Jordan King: 14.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.0 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (25-for-63)

14.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.0 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (25-for-63) Hare: 14.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.3 FG%, 49.5 3PT% (48-for-97)

14.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.3 FG%, 49.5 3PT% (48-for-97) Frannie Hottinger: 9.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 49.6 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

9.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 49.6 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Rose Nkumu: 7.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 53.9 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)

Seton Hall Performance Insights

The Pirates' +214 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 66.8 points per game (168th in college basketball) while giving up 52.5 per contest (11th in college basketball).

Seton Hall's offense has been worse in Big East contests this year, averaging 53.0 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 66.8 PPG.

The Pirates are posting 69.7 points per game at home. In away games, they are averaging 63.3 points per contest.

Seton Hall is giving up 46.9 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 14.4 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (61.3).

The Pirates' offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, racking up 65.7 points a contest compared to the 66.8 they've averaged this season.

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles outscore opponents by 17.3 points per game (posting 78.1 points per game, 35th in college basketball, and conceding 60.8 per contest, 106th in college basketball) and have a +260 scoring differential.

In Big East games, Marquette has averaged 8.8 fewer points (69.3) than overall (78.1) in 2023-24.

In 2023-24 the Golden Eagles are averaging 14.2 more points per game at home (83.2) than away (69.0).

In 2023-24 Marquette is allowing 10.6 fewer points per game at home (57.4) than on the road (68.0).

Over their last 10 games, the Golden Eagles are posting 75.6 points per contest, compared to their season average of 78.1.

