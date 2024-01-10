The Golden State Warriors (15-15) square off against the New Orleans Pelicans (17-14) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10, 2024. The matchup airs on ABC, NBCS-BA, and BSNO.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Pelicans vs. Warriors Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Wednesday, January 10 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ABC, NBCS-BA, BSNO

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Pelicans Games

Pelicans Players to Watch

Brandon Ingram delivers 23.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game for the Pelicans.

On a per-game basis, Jonas Valanciunas gives the Pelicans 14.9 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Zion Williamson gives the Pelicans 22.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest while posting 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Pelicans are getting 10.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Herbert Jones this season.

CJ McCollum is averaging 20.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest. He is sinking 46.9% of his shots from the field and 42.4% from 3-point range, with 3.3 treys per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Warriors Players to Watch

Stephen Curry posts 27.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Klay Thompson posts 17.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 42.6% from the field and 38.3% from downtown with 3.3 made treys per contest (eighth in league).

Chris Paul puts up 8.3 points, 3.8 boards and 7.6 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocks.

Dario Saric averages 10.7 points, 5.7 boards and 2.0 assists per contest, shooting 46.4% from the field and 38.8% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kevon Looney averages 5.3 points, 2.7 assists and 7.8 boards.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pelicans vs. Warriors Stat Comparison

Warriors Pelicans 117.1 Points Avg. 115.7 115.9 Points Allowed Avg. 113.4 46.0% Field Goal % 48.0% 37.0% Three Point % 36.4%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.