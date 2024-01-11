The Alcorn State Braves (2-7) play a fellow SWAC squad, the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (5-6), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at Alabama A&M Events Center. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Alcorn State vs. Alabama A&M Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Alcorn State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alcorn State Players to Watch

Zy'Nyia White: 10.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Destiny Brown: 7.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK

7.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK Nakia Cheatham: 8.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Kiarra Henderson: 4.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

4.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Akyriale Ford: 3.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Alabama A&M Players to Watch

Amiah Simmons: 14.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Alisha Wilson: 8.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Darian Burgin: 9.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Kaylah Turner: 11.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Asianae Nicholson: 3.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.