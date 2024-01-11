The Arkansas Razorbacks (11-3) face the Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-2) in a clash of SEC teams at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Mississippi State vs. Arkansas Game Information

Mississippi State Players to Watch

Jerkaila Jordan: 17.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

17.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Jessika Carter: 15.1 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK

15.1 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK Lauren Park-Lane: 10.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 6.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

10.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 6.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Debreasha Powe: 11.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK

11.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK Erynn Barnum: 9.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

Arkansas Players to Watch

Saylor Poffenbarger: 10.6 PTS, 12.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.6 BLK

10.6 PTS, 12.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.6 BLK Taliah Scott: 22.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

22.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Makayla Daniels: 10.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Samara Spencer: 12.1 PTS, 4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.1 PTS, 4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Maryam Dauda: 7.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK

