Jackson State vs. Alabama A&M January 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-12, 0-0 SWAC) play the Jackson State Tigers (4-9, 0-0 SWAC) in a matchup of SWAC squads at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on Bulldogs All-Access.
Jackson State vs. Alabama A&M Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: Bulldogs All-Access
Jackson State Players to Watch
- Ken Evans: 18.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jordan O'Neal: 11.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Zeke Cook: 5.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Chase Adams: 8.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Coltie Young: 8.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Alabama A&M Players to Watch
- Dailin Smith: 14.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Caleb Blackwell: 5.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jayland Randall: 6.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Omari Peek-Green: 7.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Chad Moodie: 5.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
Jackson State vs. Alabama A&M Stat Comparison
|Alabama A&M Rank
|Alabama A&M AVG
|Jackson State AVG
|Jackson State Rank
|285th
|70.0
|Points Scored
|68.8
|303rd
|362nd
|88.2
|Points Allowed
|80.7
|349th
|274th
|34.4
|Rebounds
|36.1
|210th
|136th
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|10.3
|89th
|359th
|4.1
|3pt Made
|6.7
|255th
|347th
|9.9
|Assists
|12.8
|233rd
|356th
|15.4
|Turnovers
|14.2
|331st
