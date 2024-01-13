The Alabama Crimson Tide (8-5, 0-0 SEC) play a fellow SEC team, the Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-2, 0-0 SEC), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Humphrey Coliseum. The game will tip off at 8:30 PM ET and you can watch via SEC Network.

Mississippi State vs. Alabama Game Information

Mississippi State Players to Watch

Cameron Matthews: 10.3 PTS, 7 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.3 PTS, 7 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Jimmy Bell Jr.: 9.6 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

9.6 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK Josh Hubbard: 14.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK D.J. Jeffries: 7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Dashawn Davis: 8.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Alabama Players to Watch

Mark Sears: 19.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

19.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Grant Nelson: 14.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK

14.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK Aaron Estrada: 13.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Rylan Griffen: 9.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Mohamed Wague: 5.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

Mississippi State vs. Alabama Stat Comparison

Mississippi State Rank Mississippi State AVG Alabama AVG Alabama Rank 170th 75.5 Points Scored 92.8 2nd 18th 62.8 Points Allowed 75.8 288th 40th 40.8 Rebounds 40.2 53rd 73rd 10.6 Off. Rebounds 11.2 48th 173rd 7.6 3pt Made 11.5 4th 88th 15.3 Assists 16.1 58th 196th 11.9 Turnovers 11.2 131st

