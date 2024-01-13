Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt January 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Ole Miss Rebels (12-0, 0-0 SEC) meet the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-8, 0-0 SEC) in a matchup of SEC squads at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on SEC Network.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Ole Miss Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ole Miss Players to Watch
- Allen Flanigan: 16.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Matthew Murrell: 16.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jaylen Murray: 15.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jaemyn Brakefield: 10.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jamarion Sharp: 3.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 2.7 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Vanderbilt Players to Watch
- Ezra Manjon: 15.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Evan Taylor: 9.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tyrin Lawrence: 12 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jason Rivera-Torres: 7.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ven-Allen Lubin: 10.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt Stat Comparison
|Ole Miss Rank
|Ole Miss AVG
|Vanderbilt AVG
|Vanderbilt Rank
|163rd
|75.9
|Points Scored
|68.4
|308th
|91st
|66.9
|Points Allowed
|72.5
|219th
|256th
|34.8
|Rebounds
|36.5
|193rd
|276th
|8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|203rd
|154th
|7.8
|3pt Made
|7.2
|220th
|54th
|16.2
|Assists
|10.5
|338th
|60th
|10.3
|Turnovers
|10.8
|94th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.