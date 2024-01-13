Southwest Division opponents meet when the Dallas Mavericks (19-14) welcome in the New Orleans Pelicans (18-14) at American Airlines Center, starting on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET. It's the third matchup between the clubs this season.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Saturday, January 13

Saturday, January 13 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: BSSW, BSNO

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Pelicans Games

Pelicans Players to Watch

Brandon Ingram delivers 23.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game for the Pelicans.

The Pelicans are receiving 14.6 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Jonas Valanciunas this year.

Zion Williamson gets the Pelicans 22.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game while posting 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

CJ McCollum is putting up 20.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5 assists per contest. He is making 47.1% of his shots from the field and 42.3% from 3-point range, with 3.3 treys per contest.

The Pelicans are getting 10.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Herbert Jones this year.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic puts up 33.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game, shooting 48.9% from the floor and 38.4% from beyond the arc with 4 made treys per game (second in league).

Tim Hardaway Jr. averages 17.9 points, 1.7 assists and 3.7 boards per contest.

Dereck Lively posts 9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 73.3% from the floor.

Derrick Jones Jr. posts 10.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 46.9% from the floor and 34.8% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Dante Exum averages 9.5 points, 2.9 assists and 3 rebounds.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Stat Comparison

Mavericks Pelicans 119.2 Points Avg. 115.6 117.8 Points Allowed Avg. 113.1 47.2% Field Goal % 48.2% 36.8% Three Point % 36.4%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.