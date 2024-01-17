Southern Miss vs. Arkansas State January 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) meet the Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-9, 0-1 Sun Belt) in a clash of Sun Belt squads at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game airs on ESPN+.
Southern Miss vs. Arkansas State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Southern Miss Players to Watch
- Victor Hart: 13.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Austin Crowley: 14.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Donovan Ivory: 12.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Victor Iwuakor: 6.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Mo Arnold: 6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
Arkansas State Players to Watch
- Dyondre Dominguez: 12.7 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Freddy Hicks: 11 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Taryn Todd: 10.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Izaiyah Nelson: 6.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Caleb Fields: 10.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Southern Miss vs. Arkansas State Stat Comparison
|Southern Miss Rank
|Southern Miss AVG
|Arkansas State AVG
|Arkansas State Rank
|291st
|69.8
|Points Scored
|75.5
|174th
|180th
|71.4
|Points Allowed
|78.9
|336th
|165th
|36.8
|Rebounds
|38.3
|108th
|103rd
|10.1
|Off. Rebounds
|11.1
|50th
|286th
|6.3
|3pt Made
|9.5
|37th
|311th
|11.7
|Assists
|14.6
|111th
|208th
|12.1
|Turnovers
|12.8
|276th
