The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) meet the Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-9, 0-1 Sun Belt) in a clash of Sun Belt squads at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game airs on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Southern Miss vs. Arkansas State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Southern Miss Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southern Miss Players to Watch

Victor Hart: 13.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

13.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Austin Crowley: 14.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Donovan Ivory: 12.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Victor Iwuakor: 6.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK

6.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK Mo Arnold: 6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Arkansas State Players to Watch

Dyondre Dominguez: 12.7 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.7 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Freddy Hicks: 11 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

11 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Taryn Todd: 10.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Izaiyah Nelson: 6.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK

6.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK Caleb Fields: 10.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Southern Miss vs. Arkansas State Stat Comparison

Southern Miss Rank Southern Miss AVG Arkansas State AVG Arkansas State Rank 291st 69.8 Points Scored 75.5 174th 180th 71.4 Points Allowed 78.9 336th 165th 36.8 Rebounds 38.3 108th 103rd 10.1 Off. Rebounds 11.1 50th 286th 6.3 3pt Made 9.5 37th 311th 11.7 Assists 14.6 111th 208th 12.1 Turnovers 12.8 276th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.