The Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-3) meet the Tennessee Volunteers (8-5) in a matchup of SEC teams at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Mississippi State vs. Tennessee Game Information

Mississippi State Players to Watch

Jerkaila Jordan: 17.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

14.4 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.0 BLK Lauren Park-Lane: 9.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 6.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

Tennessee Players to Watch

Sara Puckett: 10.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

