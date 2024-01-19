The Phoenix Suns (19-16), on Friday, January 19, 2024 at Smoothie King Center, face the New Orleans Pelicans (21-15). The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and AZFamily.

Pelicans vs. Suns Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 19

Friday, January 19 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSNO, AZFamily

Pelicans Players to Watch

Brandon Ingram posts 22.9 points, 4.7 boards and 5.4 assists per game, shooting 50.6% from the floor and 36.3% from downtown with 1.4 made treys per contest.

Jonas Valanciunas posts 14.1 points, 9.9 boards and 2.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Zion Williamson averages 22.1 points, 4.6 assists and 6.1 boards per game.

CJ McCollum puts up 20 points, 4.1 boards and 5.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Herbert Jones averages 10.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 47.6% from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Suns Players to Watch

Kevin Durant puts up 29.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6 assists per game for the Suns.

The Suns are getting 26.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game from Devin Booker this year.

Jusuf Nurkic gets the Suns 12.5 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while averaging 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Grayson Allen gets the Suns 13.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while averaging 1 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.

Eric Gordon gives the Suns 13.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while putting up 1 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.

Pelicans vs. Suns Stat Comparison

Pelicans Suns 115.3 Points Avg. 115.4 111.9 Points Allowed Avg. 113.6 48.1% Field Goal % 48% 37.4% Three Point % 37.6%

