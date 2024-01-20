The Auburn Tigers (12-2, 1-0 SEC) face the Ole Miss Rebels (13-1, 0-1 SEC) in a clash of SEC squads at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on SEC Network.

Ole Miss vs. Auburn Game Information

Ole Miss Players to Watch

Allen Flanigan: 16.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

16.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Matthew Murrell: 16.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Jaylen Murray: 14.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

14.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Jaemyn Brakefield: 11.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Jamarion Sharp: 3.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.5 BLK

Auburn Players to Watch

Johni Broome: 15.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.0 BLK

15.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.0 BLK Jaylin Williams: 11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Chad Baker: 9.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Aden Holloway: 10.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Tre Donaldson: 7.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Ole Miss vs. Auburn Stat Comparison

Auburn Rank Auburn AVG Ole Miss AVG Ole Miss Rank 21st 84.7 Points Scored 76.4 148th 59th 65.6 Points Allowed 69.4 135th 37th 40.6 Rebounds 34.7 259th 30th 11.5 Off. Rebounds 7.7 292nd 124th 8.1 3pt Made 7.6 168th 10th 18.7 Assists 15.8 60th 34th 9.8 Turnovers 10.3 62nd

