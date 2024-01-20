The Troy Trojans (9-6, 3-0 Sun Belt) meet a fellow Sun Belt squad, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (8-7, 2-1 Sun Belt), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Reed Green Coliseum. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Southern Miss vs. Troy Game Information

Southern Miss Players to Watch

Victor Hart: 13.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.1 BLK

13.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.1 BLK Austin Crowley: 15.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Donovan Ivory: 11.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Victor Iwuakor: 7.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.7 BLK

7.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.7 BLK Mo Arnold: 6.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Troy Players to Watch

Christyon Eugene: 15.1 PTS, 5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.1 PTS, 5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Tayton Conerway: 11.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Aamer Muhammad: 10.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Myles Rigsby: 9.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Jackson Fields: 6.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Southern Miss vs. Troy Stat Comparison

Southern Miss Rank Southern Miss AVG Troy AVG Troy Rank 272nd 71.1 Points Scored 81.5 46th 180th 71.5 Points Allowed 70.3 153rd 143rd 37.3 Rebounds 41.1 25th 145th 9.5 Off. Rebounds 12 22nd 297th 6.1 3pt Made 9.5 32nd 268th 12.3 Assists 15.2 90th 171st 11.7 Turnovers 13.8 323rd

