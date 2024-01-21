Ole Miss vs. Georgia January 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Ole Miss Rebels (11-4) meet a fellow SEC opponent, the Georgia Bulldogs (10-5), on Sunday, January 21, 2024 at Stegeman Coliseum. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Ole Miss vs. Georgia Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, January 21
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Ole Miss Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ole Miss Players to Watch
- Marquesha Davis: 12 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Madison Scott: 10.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Rita Igbokwe: 5.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Kennedy Todd-Williams: 7.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Snudda Collins: 10.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Georgia Players to Watch
- Javyn Nicholson: 16.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Zoesha Smith: 10.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Asia Avinger: 6.5 PTS, 3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Destiny Thomas: 4.2 PTS, 7 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Chloe Chapman: 4.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.