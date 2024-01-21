The Ole Miss Rebels (11-4) meet a fellow SEC opponent, the Georgia Bulldogs (10-5), on Sunday, January 21, 2024 at Stegeman Coliseum. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET.

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Game Information

Ole Miss Players to Watch

Marquesha Davis: 12 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

12 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Madison Scott: 10.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Rita Igbokwe: 5.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.1 BLK

5.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.1 BLK Kennedy Todd-Williams: 7.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Snudda Collins: 10.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

Georgia Players to Watch

Javyn Nicholson: 16.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Zoesha Smith: 10.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Asia Avinger: 6.5 PTS, 3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.5 PTS, 3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Destiny Thomas: 4.2 PTS, 7 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

4.2 PTS, 7 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK Chloe Chapman: 4.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

