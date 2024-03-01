Bookmakers project solid results from the Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0), listing them with the 32nd-ranked odds in all of college basketball to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season, at +13000 on the moneyline.

Head to Ticketmaster to get tickets to see Mississippi State play in person!

The Bulldogs host the SE Louisiana Lions. The two squads meet at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10.

Bulldogs NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +13000 (Bet $100 to win $13000)

Head to BetMGM to place a futures bet today!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mississippi State Team Stats

Mississippi State is scoring 77.0 points per game (113th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while surrendering 42.0 points per contest (31st-ranked).

Looking to place a futures bet on Mississippi State? Sign up with BetMGM today to make your picks!

Mississippi State Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Mississippi State is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 17th-most victories.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.