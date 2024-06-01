According to bookmakers, the New Orleans Pelicans have +5000 odds to win the 2023-24 NBA championship. They begin the season with a matchup on Wednesday, October 25 at the Memphis Grizzlies, tipping at 8:00 PM ET.

Find the latest NBA odds with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Pelicans NBA Championship Odds

Odds League Rank Payout To Win the NBA Championship +5000 13th Bet $100 to win $5000 To Make the Finals +2500 - Bet $100 to win $2500 To Make the Playoffs -150 - Bet $150 to win $100

Think the Pelicans can make a run this season? Put your picks to the test and bet with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pelicans Team Stats

Last year the Pelicans finished 42-40, making the postseason but getting knocked out in the Play-in Tournament.

The Pelicans posted a 27-14 record at home and were 15-26 away last year.

As favorites, New Orleans went 28-15. When underdogs, the Pelicans went 14-25.

The Pelicans were 29-23 in the Western Conference, including 11-5 in the Southwest Division.

The Pelicans secured seven wins when favored by three points or fewer last season (7-8), and they sported a 21-7 record in games when they were favored by 3.5 or more points.

New Orleans picked up 12 wins as an underdog of three or fewer points last season (12-4), and won a couple of tilts when the underdog by three or more points (2-21).

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pelicans' Top Players

CJ McCollum scored 20.9 points per game last season and contributed 5.7 assists.

Jonas Valanciunas pulled down 10.2 rebounds per game.

McCollum made 2.8 threes per game a season ago.

Herbert Jones averaged 1.6 steals per game. Valanciunas collected 0.7 blocks an outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.