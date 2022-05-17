Advertisement

Man laughs when telling officers he buried father’s dog alive, police say

Police in Clearwater, Florida said Tyler Crevasse buried his own father's dog alive.
Police in Clearwater, Florida said Tyler Crevasse buried his own father's dog alive.(Clearwater Police Department/Facebook)
By Travis Leder
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEARWATER, Fla. (Gray News) - Police in Florida arrested a man after officers said he admitted to burying his father’s dog alive.

The Clearwater Police Department announced on Facebook that 33-year-old Tyler Crevasse was charged with cruelty to animals on Sunday.

Police said Crevasse laughed while telling investigators how he wrapped an older poodle mix named Fuzzy in a wet blanket before burying the dog.

Crevasse was also charged with domestic battery, as officers said he attacked his father after being confronted about what he did to the animal.

Pinellas County records show Crevasse remains in jail as of Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Police Department said the man who was found shot inside a vehicle early Sunday...
MPD identifies homicide victim
Meridian police said two juveniles were taken into custody Monday for allegedly stealing two...
MPD charges 2 juveniles with stealing cars
The Meridian Police Department said a man was shot Monday around 3 a.m. in the area of 5th...
Police investigate Monday shooting
Eastern Garden Apartments
Meridian police investigate recent shootings
According to JCSD, Marty Breazeale, 48, is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder in the...
UPDATE: Man wanted in murder of woman found in Leaf River

Latest News

Michael Sussmann is accused of misleading the FBI’s then-general counsel, James Baker, during a...
Clinton campaign lawyer sought to ‘use’ FBI, prosecutor says
President Joe Biden presented public safety officer medals of valor at the White House. (POOL)
LIVE: Biden condemns racism, mourns new victims in Buffalo
Ukrainian officials have said that up to 1,000 civilians are living with soldiers beneath a...
Fall of Mariupol appears at hand; fighters leave steel plant
Preliminary figures released Tuesday show that 42,915 people died in traffic crashes last year,...
Nearly 43,000 people died in traffic crashes last year, a 10.5% jump from 2020