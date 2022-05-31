Advertisement

Mississippi Children’s Museum preparing for second annual Mingle at the Museum fundraiser

Mississippi Children's Museum-Meridian Fantastical Backyard
Mississippi Children's Museum-Meridian Fantastical Backyard(WTOK)
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian is preparing to host another fundraiser event.

The second annual Mingle at the Museum event will happen Thursday, June 9th from 6-9 p.m. The event will be open to guests 21 and over. This year’s event will be carnival themed. Admission will be $25 per person and that ticket will include one food truck ticket and two drink tickets.

There will also be raffles throughout the night. The event is presented by Citizens National Bank and sponsored by Magnolia Beverage Company.

