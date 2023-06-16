Amanda Rainey sworn in as Chancery Judge for 12th District

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A new chancellor was welcomed Friday to the 12th Chancery Court District.

Amanda Rainey was sworn in as Chancery Judge to serve Lauderdale and Clarke counties. Rainey has practiced law for more than 23 years. She also served as a Meridian City prosecutor. Rainey is taking the place of Chancellor Lawrence Primeaux who retired in late March.

“I’m feeling great. I’m very honored to be appointed to this position. And I’m really excited to start the job and I’m hoping I’m here for a very long time to serve the residents of Lauderdale and Clarke counties,” said Rainey, who was tapped by Gov. Tate Reeves to serve until an election is held in 2024.

Senior Chancellor Charlie Smith administered Rainey’s oath.

“The fact that she’s here will help us be justice for the people of this county and get their cases to the court. So I’m just proud that she’s here with us,” said Smith.

Rainey’s term will begin Monday, June 19.

