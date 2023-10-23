Monday’s Storm Team 11 Kid is Krissy

Storm Team 11 Kid of the day
Storm Team 11 Kid of the day(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Storm Team 11 Kids- Color The Weather is sponsored by Your Local Neighborhood McDonald’s.

Krissy hold the spotlight as our Storm Team 11 Kid for Monday. She is a student at Newton Elementary, the artwork that she drew is a fall tree with orange, yellow, and __ leaves. The wind is blowing and leaves are falling to the ground in Krissy’s drawing.

Storm Team 11 would like to thank you Krissy for sharing your fanatic display of the fall season with us. You all will be able to see her as well as other students artwork live daily on Good Morning Meridian and News 11 Midday.

