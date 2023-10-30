Caleb is Monday’s Storm Team 11 Kid

By Avaionia Smith
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We start off the week highlighting Caleb a student at Parkview Elementary. He is our Storm Team 11 Kid of the day who drew a festive Christmas Tree. It has a big star shining bright on top of it with so many ornaments on the tree. Thank you Caleb for sharing your artwork with us all.

Storm Team 11 Kids-Color The Weather is sponsored by Your Local Neighborhood McDonald’s

